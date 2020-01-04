Ronald "Ron" L. Peoples, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Ronald "Ron" L. Peoples, Jr., 56, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Ron retired from Yadkin Bank, but spent most of his career at RBC Centura in Greenville, NC. Ron participated in the US Amateur tournament as a young man and continued his love of golf throughout adulthood. Ron also spent many hours fishing with family and friends. His love for his family was undeniable and he will he truly missed. Ron fought his disease with great courage and dignity which could not have been accomplished without his wonderful caregivers.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lloyd Peoples, Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Lanna M. Peoples of Fayetteville, NC; his children, Lilly Catherine Peoples of Tarboro, NC and Ronald "Tripp" Peoples III of Tarboro, NC; his brother, Tim F. Peoples (Sharon) of Hope Mills, NC; a nephew, Zach A. Peoples of Broadway, NC; and many loving family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Lafayette Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 4, 2020