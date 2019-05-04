Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Strickland. View Sign Service Information Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 (252)-753-3400 Visitation 5:30 PM Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 View Map Interment 11:00 AM Crestlawn Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary





FOUNTAIN - Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Strickland, age 62, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the arms of his wife and surrounded by his loving family and friends.



Funeral service will be conducted Monday, May 6, at 7:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Ronnie Taylor. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 P.M. prior to the service and other times at the home of Lois W. Strickland, 2127 Strickland Road, Walstonburg, NC.



Interment will be held Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.



Mr. Strickland was a member of Spring Branch Free Will Baptist Church and a member of the Fountain Rescue Board. He was also a former Assistant Scout Master of Troop 25 where he was very active in their annual chili cook off. He was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Thomas Strickland.



He is survived by his wife, Janice W. Strickland of the home; sons, Matthew Thomas Strickland and wife, Megan of Farmville and Nicholas Thor Strickland and wife, Justine of Raleigh; grandchildren, Ava Marie Strickland, Annalynn Strickland, Weston Thor Strickland, and one grandchild due in October; mother, Lois W. Strickland of Walstonburg; sisters, Beth Anne Strickland Cobb and husband, Carson of Saratoga and Janet Strickland Doane and husband, William of Walstonburg; brothers, William Douglas Strickland and wife, Sandra of Walstonburg and Tim Strickland and wife, Anne Marie of Fuquay Varina; mother and father-in-law, Irene and Marvin Weston and brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Catharine Weston, all of Richlands; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Online condolences may be made at

Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne StricklandFOUNTAIN - Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Strickland, age 62, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the arms of his wife and surrounded by his loving family and friends.Funeral service will be conducted Monday, May 6, at 7:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Ronnie Taylor. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 P.M. prior to the service and other times at the home of Lois W. Strickland, 2127 Strickland Road, Walstonburg, NC.Interment will be held Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.Mr. Strickland was a member of Spring Branch Free Will Baptist Church and a member of the Fountain Rescue Board. He was also a former Assistant Scout Master of Troop 25 where he was very active in their annual chili cook off. He was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Thomas Strickland.He is survived by his wife, Janice W. Strickland of the home; sons, Matthew Thomas Strickland and wife, Megan of Farmville and Nicholas Thor Strickland and wife, Justine of Raleigh; grandchildren, Ava Marie Strickland, Annalynn Strickland, Weston Thor Strickland, and one grandchild due in October; mother, Lois W. Strickland of Walstonburg; sisters, Beth Anne Strickland Cobb and husband, Carson of Saratoga and Janet Strickland Doane and husband, William of Walstonburg; brothers, William Douglas Strickland and wife, Sandra of Walstonburg and Tim Strickland and wife, Anne Marie of Fuquay Varina; mother and father-in-law, Irene and Marvin Weston and brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Catharine Weston, all of Richlands; and numerous nieces and nephews.Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com . As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close