Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Strickland
FOUNTAIN - Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Strickland, age 62, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the arms of his wife and surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted Monday, May 6, at 7:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Ronnie Taylor. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 P.M. prior to the service and other times at the home of Lois W. Strickland, 2127 Strickland Road, Walstonburg, NC.
Interment will be held Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Strickland was a member of Spring Branch Free Will Baptist Church and a member of the Fountain Rescue Board. He was also a former Assistant Scout Master of Troop 25 where he was very active in their annual chili cook off. He was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Thomas Strickland.
He is survived by his wife, Janice W. Strickland of the home; sons, Matthew Thomas Strickland and wife, Megan of Farmville and Nicholas Thor Strickland and wife, Justine of Raleigh; grandchildren, Ava Marie Strickland, Annalynn Strickland, Weston Thor Strickland, and one grandchild due in October; mother, Lois W. Strickland of Walstonburg; sisters, Beth Anne Strickland Cobb and husband, Carson of Saratoga and Janet Strickland Doane and husband, William of Walstonburg; brothers, William Douglas Strickland and wife, Sandra of Walstonburg and Tim Strickland and wife, Anne Marie of Fuquay Varina; mother and father-in-law, Irene and Marvin Weston and brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Catharine Weston, all of Richlands; and numerous nieces and nephews.
