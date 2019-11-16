Ronnie L. Hall (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So very sorry for your loss, prayers for all of you."
    - Roger, liz Hill
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with..."
    - Leanne Fulcher
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Crystal Campbell
  • "So sorry, my thoughts and prayers are with you all."
    - Judy Beacham
Service Information
PAUL FUNERAL HOME
900 JOHN SMALL AVE
Washington, NC
27889-3757
(252)-946-4144
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
PAUL FUNERAL HOME
900 JOHN SMALL AVE
Washington, NC 27889-3757
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Hall Family Cemetery
827 Possum Track Rd
Chocowinity, NC
Obituary
Ronnie L. Hall

CHOCOWINITY - Mr. Ronnie Lee Hall, age 71, a resident of Chocowinity, NC died Friday November 15, 2019 at River Trace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Washington.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday November 17, 2019 at the Hall Family Cemetery located at 827 Possum Track Rd. Chocowinity, NC 27817 and will be officiated by pastor Danny Edge.

Mr. Hall was born in Harnett County, NC on May 8, 1948 to the late Junius B. Hall and Mertie Perkins Hall. On August 14, 1983, he married Mary Ruth Hodges. He worked as a dye setter for Stanadyne until his retirement in 2003. Mr. Hall enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Mary Hodges Hall, of the home, three children, Parker Hall and wife Ashley of Chocowinity, Ashley Carlson and husband Nathan of Greenville, Hunter Hall of Chocowinity, two grandchildren, Noah and Lucas Carlson, a brother, Bobby Hall and wife Carolyn of South Boston, VA, a sister, Judy Page and husband Gene of Ayden, and many loved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM Saturday November 16, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory and other times at the home.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the Beaufort County Humane Society, P.O. Box 33, Washington, NC 27889.

Condolences may be addressed to the family by visiting www.paulfunerahome.com

Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Hall family. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 16, 2019
