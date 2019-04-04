Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose E. Kauffman. View Sign

Rose E. Kauffman



STOKES - Rose E. Kauffman, 82, of Stokes, formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Charles A. Kauffman, who passed away on July 7, 2017. She was born in Cambria County, PA, daughter of the late Francis A. and Della M. Judson Pierce. She was a custodian for Manheim Township Schools, Lancaster and in her earlier years was a nurse's assistant at Pitt Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, hunting, fishing, traveling, birds, being outdoors, singing, Southern Gospel Music, cooking for her family, family gatherings, and going to yard sales. Rose was a woman of her faith.



She is survived by her children: Frederick Wilson, Timothy Wilson, Wayne Wilson, Carol Briley, and Marie (Larry) Sutton, all of North Carolina. One step-son: Jeffrey A. (Cindy) Kauffman. Two step-daughters: Connie Weaver, and Charlene Burkholder. One step-daughter-in-law: Susan Kauffman, all of Lancaster County. Seven grandchildren; Six great-grandchildren; Six step-grandchildren; and Eight step-great-grandchildren. One brother: Jerry (Bonnie) Pierce, Wellsboro, PA. Two sisters: Marian Deutcher, Williamsport, PA and Pat Kirk, Texas. She was preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters.



The Memorial Service will be held at Carson Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1711 Pactolus Highway, 33 East on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. Burial was held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main St., Mountville, PA. To send an online condolence, visit



