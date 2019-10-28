Rose Marie Alejandro Jackson
FARMVILLE - Rose Marie Alejandro Jackson, age 59, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted Monday, October 28, at 7:00 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Farmville Congregation.
She is survived by her husband, David Jackson; mother, Maria Alejandro of NY; daughters, Monique Cobert of MO, and Michele Yeaple of NY; sisters, Carmin Avery, Cynthia Alejandro-Garcia, and Nydia Blake all of NY; brother, Felix Alejandro of NY; grandchildren, Jeramey Cobert and Katie Cobert both of MO, and Christopher Yeaple and Aryah Yeaple both of NY; and loved by her numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 28, 2019