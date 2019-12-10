Rose Mary Gutierrez
GREENVILLE - Rose Mary Gutierrez passed on December 9th, 2019. She was the daughter of Msgt John Gutierrez, USMC (Ret.) and Rosemary Viana Gutierrez. She was preceded in death by her mother.
Rose attended NC State University and later was an employee at ECU grounds department. Rosie was a force of kindness and selflessness while she lived which reflected in her love of gardening and all living things. She was a quiet soul who enjoyed playing piano, singing and seeing new places. She lived for most of her life in Greenville, NC where she cared for her mother and spent her last few years with her most beloved daughter, Sara.
Rose is survived by her daughter Sara Smith Fortescue of Greenville NC; and her three sisters, Carmen Gutierrez and Raven Gutierrez-Sixkiller, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Gloria Gutierrez, of Phoenix, AZ.
The family will accept visitors in the home, Dec. 10th from 4-7pm at 1875 Wellons Drive, Apt 8, Greenville.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
