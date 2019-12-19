Roy McCleallen Turpen
GREENVILLE - Roy McCleallen Turpen, 78, was born on August 24, 1941 in Evansville, Indiana and passed away December 15, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina.
Roy was the son of Charles Turpen and Viola Case but, was raised by his grandparents Herman and Clara Case in Peru, Indiana where he attended Peru High School.
He married his high school sweetheart, Marine Alice Etue on June 22, 1962. They were blessed with five daughters, Doresa (Dave) Puckett, Ternia (Joe) Simard, Melinda (Tony) Poirier, Melissa (Richard) Vaughn, and Twyla Sparks and 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is survived by one brother and one sister, preceded in death by five brothers.
Roy retired from Chrysler in Kokomo, Indiana. Even though he was a man of few words, he loved playing jokes on people. He wasn't a man who sat around so he was constantly working on a project, always taking things apart and putting them back together. He was a man that was always doing something for the kingdom of God. He was a man who loved the Lord and was devoted. He loved helping others, which included helping with Church In A Day. He attended the Revival Center of Peru, Indiana for 57 years before he relocated to Greenville, North Carolina where he attended the Pentecostals of Greenville church.
A Celebration of Life will be held December 21, 2019 at the Pentecostals of Greenville church. Visitation will be 6-7pm and service 7-8pm. 2950 S Memorial Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 19, 2019