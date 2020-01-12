Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Lee Spencer. View Sign Service Information Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 (252)-746-3510 Send Flowers Obituary





AYDEN - Ms. Ruby Lee Spencer, 96, passed away on January 4, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.



The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday January 14th at 11:00am at Farmer Funeral Chapel- Ayden with Rev. Ronnie Hobgood officiating. Inurnment will take place in the Ayden Cemetery on Wednesday at 11:00am.



Ruby was born on March 17, 1923 in Warren Co., NC to Robert and Cora Sasser Spencer. She was a graduate of Goldsboro High School and went on to attend college, earning her Bachelor's degree in Education. She was employed with the North Carolina Public School System and taught for many years in Wilmington. Ruby enjoyed the simpler things in life and you would often find her tinkering in her garden or painting. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.



Ruby was preceded in death by her parents and one older brother.



She is survived by one brother, Benjamin Franklin Spencer; two nephews, Robert A. Spencer, and James L. Spencer; a grandson, Mark R. Spencer and two granddaughters, Meghan and Catherine Spencer. She also leaves behind two cousins, Tom Spencer and Blanche Zornek.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University of Mount Olive, 634 Henderson St. Mount Olive, NC 28365.



Online condolences at

Ruby Lee SpencerAYDEN - Ms. Ruby Lee Spencer, 96, passed away on January 4, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday January 14th at 11:00am at Farmer Funeral Chapel- Ayden with Rev. Ronnie Hobgood officiating. Inurnment will take place in the Ayden Cemetery on Wednesday at 11:00am.Ruby was born on March 17, 1923 in Warren Co., NC to Robert and Cora Sasser Spencer. She was a graduate of Goldsboro High School and went on to attend college, earning her Bachelor's degree in Education. She was employed with the North Carolina Public School System and taught for many years in Wilmington. Ruby enjoyed the simpler things in life and you would often find her tinkering in her garden or painting. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.Ruby was preceded in death by her parents and one older brother.She is survived by one brother, Benjamin Franklin Spencer; two nephews, Robert A. Spencer, and James L. Spencer; a grandson, Mark R. Spencer and two granddaughters, Meghan and Catherine Spencer. She also leaves behind two cousins, Tom Spencer and Blanche Zornek.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University of Mount Olive, 634 Henderson St. Mount Olive, NC 28365.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com . As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close