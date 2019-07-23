Guest Book View Sign Service Information Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 (252)-753-3400 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





FARMVILLE - Reuben Eason Mathews, Sr, age 58, of Farmville, NC went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday July 21, 2019 in Greenville.



Reuben was born to the late Edward Eason Mathews and wife, Edna Ruth James Mathews on May 13, 1961 in Bethel. He was a graduate of North Pitt High School Class of 1979 and North Carolina State University Class of 1981. He worked at BB&T for 35 years with his most recent role being an IT specialist. Reuben was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children, and also working on his family farm. He was devoted to his family, friends and work as well as his community Men's Group that enhanced his faith. Above all else, Reuben was a family man who found great pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Donna Griffin Mathews from Farmville; his son, Reuben Eason Mathews, Jr and wife, Ashley Mathews of Morehead City; daughter Catherine (Caty) Mathews Whitehurst and husband, Justin Whitehurst of Bethel; and son Asa James Mathews of Farmville, girlfriend Courtney Gray Davis of Wilson. He is also survived by grandchildren: Owen Eason Mathews and Abel Alexander Mathews of Morehead City; sister, Yvonne Mathews Hardy and husband, Dale Hardy of Kinston; sister-in-law's Trisha Kesler and Ed Kesler of Raleigh; Nora Williford and husband, Chris Williford of Wilson; Angie Perkins and husband, Phillip Perkins; brother-in-law Carroll Griffin and wife, Nicki Griffin of Farmville; special aunt, Betsy Stout of Tarboro; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Farmville Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 7 PM. The family will then have a private graveside service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 25 of Farmville at PO Box 173 Farmville, NC 27828.



