Ruth Abramson



WASHINGTON - Ruth Abramson, 82, died August 28, 2019 at Vidant Edgecomb, where we all received excellent and compassionate care. Ruth passed with a beautiful smile on her face, with her 2 children at her side holding her hands.



Ruth served our country in the US Navy, working at the Pentagon, where she met her husband, Sy Abramson. Later they moved to Belhaven where they were the proprietor of the famous 'Mr. Pizza'. Following the death of her husband, and selling of Mr. Pizza, Ruth moved to Washington, NC, where she resided until her death.



Ruth is survived by her two children, Joy Tyson; and Jay Abramson and his wife Donna. Six Grandchildren and eight Great Grandchildren. Crystalline and Jim Harris, and son Kamron. Candice Bell, and her children Mercedes and Stormy. Chris and Tina Abramson, and son Christian. Nicki and Bear Foster, and daughters Paris, Ahvery and Ariel. China Abramson, and her son Cayden, and several nieces and nephews.



With the marriages of her children, Ruth welcomed the addition of grandchildren and great grandchildren to her family. Daniel and Patsy Tyson and son Justin. Scarlette Tyson and children, Amberly, and her son Noah. Bryanna, and her children Julius, Jeremiah, and Ezekiel. Hunter and his daughter Rosalie. Andrea and Brandon Sloan, and daughters Kelsey and Kiley; Nicholas Beacom and his children Nicholas, Alex and Dixie.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Sy Abramson. Father and Mother, Charles and Minerva Weston. Sisters, Jessie, and her husband Jim Weston; Lois, and her husband Walter Preston. Brother, Bill and Dorothy Luehm. Grandson, Aydrian Richardson. Son-in-law, James Tyson. Special friend, Tom Evans.



Ruth was an active member of Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greenville, where she helped guide the meditation group, and was an active member of the Caring Committee. She was compassionate and loving, and is missed by everyone.



Ruth's final wish was to help others by donating her body to science, and she was accepted by the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology.



Please join Ruth's family to Celebrate her Life, October 5th at 11:00 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greenville, 131 Oakmont Drive; Greenville, NC 27858.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greenville; 131 Oakmont Drive; Greenville, NC 27858 or to make a donation to science, make the check payable to: ECU Medical Health Sciences Foundation, (in the memo, please note ANATOMY), and mail to; The Brody School of Medicine; Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology; 7N-100 Brody Medical Sciences Building, 600 Moye Blvd; Greenville, North Carolina 27834.



As published in The Daily Reflector

