Ruth C. Ashworth
GREENVILLE - Ruth C. Ashworth, 97, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home. Services will be private.
Ruth, a native of Wake County, married Ted J. Ashworth, Jr in 1943 and they settled in Greenville soon after. She was a homemaker and a member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted. J. Ashworth, Jr.; and her son, Ted. J. Ashworth, III.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Marcia Ashworth of the home; daughter-in-law, Linda Carillet and husband Paul of Asheville; and a granddaughter, Tiffany Ashworth of OR.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 29, 2019