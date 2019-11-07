Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Olive "Olie" Mollison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





GREENVILLE - Mrs. Ruth Olive "Olie" Mollison, 72, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C.



The funeral service will be conducted Sunday, November 10 at 1:30 pm in the Brown Chapel at Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville. The family will receive friends following the funeral service.



Olie was born to Claudius Mintz and Ruth Broome Mintz on May 8, 1947, and grew up in Aurora, N.C. She graduated from Aurora High School and earned a degree from East Carolina University. She worked at the offices of TexasGulf, Inc. in Aurora, where she met her future husband, Steven C. "Steve" Mollison. Steve and Olie were married in 1985 and resided in Washington, N.C., where their son, Malcolm S. "Mac" Mollison, was born in 1986. After Mac's birth, Olie became a homemaker and dedicated mother. Olie lost her husband to cancer in 2002, and the following year, still grieving, she suffered a stroke. Olie moved from Washington to Cypress Glen in 2014.



She was a gifted pianist and a church organist who loved listening to classical music. She was an avid reader and she loved doing fine needle-work. She also volunteered at the First United Methodist Church in Washington, where she tended the prayer garden. Olie was a devoted wife and mother. She was a frequent volunteer at schools attended by her son in his early years. She was a brave companion on her husband's adventures in scuba diving, sailing, and golfing.



Olie was like a daughter to her husband's parents and a sister to his siblings. In the years after her stroke, she cherished those who helped care for her, and was beloved by them, and the family would like to especially thank her many caregivers. At Cypress Glen she was known for her smile, beauty, and grace. Her sweet smile lit up the room. She was joyful and thankful in life, and resolute in life and in death.



Olie is survived by her son, Mac. She will also be greatly missed by family and close friends, including Mark Mollison, Kelly Mollison, Ann Mollison Waters, Mary Kathryn Broome Jennings, and Darleen



Memorial contributions may be made to a , or to one of the charities Olie supported: the , at ; and Heifer International, at



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Online condolences at

