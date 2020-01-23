Ruth T. Sitton
FARMVILLE - Mrs. Ruth T. Sitton, 84, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
The funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 PM in the Shepherd Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Hendersonville, NC.
Mrs. Sitton of Mills River, NC, was living in Farmville, North Carolina. She was a graduate of Gastonia High School and Gardner-Webb College. For a number of years, she served as secretary for First Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Hendersonville and the First Baptist Church of Farmville.
She was preceded in death by her husband. W.M. Sitton, III.
She is survived by her son, Jonathan Sitton and wife, Linda, of Farmville; and grandsons, Turner Sitton and Kenley Sitton. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 23, 2020