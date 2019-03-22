Sandra Biggs Pierce
JAMESVILLE - Mrs. Sandra Biggs Pierce, 72, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19,2019. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Jamesville Christian Church in Jamesville, N.C. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M.
Flowers will be appreciated, or donations may be made to Jamesville Fire and Rescue at P.O. Box 17, Jamesville, N.C. 27846. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 22, 2019