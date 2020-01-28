Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Cox Wolfe. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary





AYDEN - Mrs. Sandra Cox Wolfe, 67, of Ayden passed away on January 26, 2020 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville.



Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday January 29th at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates, Grifton.



Sandra was born on February 4, 1952 in Pitt Co., NC to Harvey Thomas and Doris "Marie" Cox. She was a graduate of Ayden High School. She attended Pitt Community College, earning a Degree in Nursing. Sandra was employed by Vidant Medical Center and retired after 35 years of service. She attended Grifton FWB Church. Sandra was active with the Red Hat Society and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, where she enjoyed helping local Veterans. If she was not working, she would often be found enjoying the flowers on her deck or riding her Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Sandra had a zest for life and enjoyed helping others, but her most treasured memories were spent with family and friends and relaxing at her place on the Pamlico River with "Wolfie".



Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Wolfe, her parents, Harvey and Marie Cox, and one brother, Randall Cox.



She is survived by her two sisters: Rita Bowden, Carolyn Lewis and husband, Michael, two Nieces; Ashleigh Brianne Bowden and Shannon Marie Cox, two Nephews; Christopher Bowden and Austin Hawkins, four Step-Children; Hannah Wolfe, Sarah Casey, Vanessa Barnes and JoAnne Starks.



She also leaves behind several special friends, Kathy Lou Rogerson, Becky Coward, Judy Carroll, Lisa Cooke Eaker, Vickie Sumrell, Sherry Isley and Patricia Hamilton and her beloved pet Pugs, April and May.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 at Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden, NC.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



