Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Jones Heath. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum Greenville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





GREENVILLE - Sarah Jones Heath, 90, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at The Springs in Simpsonville, S.C.



A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11 AM in the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum in Greenville, NC with visitation to follow. The service will be conducted by Mrs. Heath's granddaughter, Ellen Dunn.



Mrs. Heath was born on November 20, 1929 in North Carolina to the late Edgar & Mary Jones. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Free Will Baptist Church in Greenville, NC and she worked at DuPont in Kinston, N.C. for 20 years.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl M. Heath; brothers, Roy Jones and Joe Jones; and sisters, Virginia Davis, May Corbett and Margaret Mizell.



She is survived by her daughter, Becky Dunn (Billy) of Greenville, SC; granddaughter, Ellen Dunn of Atlanta, GA; and sisters, Irma Dilda of Greenville, NC and Hazel Talamo of Maryland.



The family would like to recognize the staff of the Springs of Simpsonville, S C & Regency Southern Care Hospice Services for their love & care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Springs of Simpsonville, 214 East Curtis Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681 or to Regency Southern Care Hospice Services, 880 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite 1A, Greenville, SC, 29607.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at

Sarah Jones HeathGREENVILLE - Sarah Jones Heath, 90, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at The Springs in Simpsonville, S.C.A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11 AM in the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum in Greenville, NC with visitation to follow. The service will be conducted by Mrs. Heath's granddaughter, Ellen Dunn.Mrs. Heath was born on November 20, 1929 in North Carolina to the late Edgar & Mary Jones. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Free Will Baptist Church in Greenville, NC and she worked at DuPont in Kinston, N.C. for 20 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl M. Heath; brothers, Roy Jones and Joe Jones; and sisters, Virginia Davis, May Corbett and Margaret Mizell.She is survived by her daughter, Becky Dunn (Billy) of Greenville, SC; granddaughter, Ellen Dunn of Atlanta, GA; and sisters, Irma Dilda of Greenville, NC and Hazel Talamo of Maryland.The family would like to recognize the staff of the Springs of Simpsonville, S C & Regency Southern Care Hospice Services for their love & care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Springs of Simpsonville, 214 East Curtis Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681 or to Regency Southern Care Hospice Services, 880 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite 1A, Greenville, SC, 29607.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close