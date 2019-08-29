Sayheim Saykwan Suggs
ATLANTA, GA. - Mr. Sayheim Saykwan Suggs departed life on Monday August 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
There will be a wake from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday August 30, 2019 at the New Beginning FH&C Chapel, Washington, NC. Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday August 31, 2019 at the Deeper Life Church in Washington, NC. The internment will be at the Pine Lawn Cemetery, Bethel NC.
Mrs. Leslie Peartree Suggs will receive family and friends at the home of Mrs. Edna Edwards at 218 Allendale Dr. Greenville, NC.
Arrangements by New Beginning Funeral Services and Cremation, 219 N. Bonner St. Washington, NC.
