Scott Green



GREENVILLE - Rerun For Updated Service Information.



Mr. Scott Green died Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.



A Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 11 AM at Friendship Free Will Baptist, 2585 Friendship Church Road, Farmville, NC. In true Scott Green fashion, please wear fun colors. Mr. Green was an employee of East Carolina University. He is survived by his wife Eileen Green and children Tim Van Asselt, Emily Green, Olivia Green and by sister, Amy Genovese in Bridgeport CT, and Mother Frances Green, Indian Shores, FL.



Mr. Green was a recovered alcoholic of 16 years and devoted his life to helping others. He served as a committee member at Caron Treatment Centers in Pennsylvania and started a Caron Chapter support group in Fairfield, CT where he served as a mentor and sponsor to many.



Scott is most known for his work at ECU Financial services, but it is his wife, family and many rescued animals that he cared for and loved the most. He will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Scott to Caron Treatment Centers, attention Development Office, PO Box 150, Wernersville, PA 19565 or online at



https://www.caron.org/give-to-caron/donate-form.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

