Selma Worthington Evans



WINTERVILLE - Selma Worthington Evans, 92, of Winterville, passed away at Vidant Inpatient Hospice on Thursday October 31, 2019.



Funeral Service will be held on Sunday November 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel. Burial will follow in the Ayden Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6-8pm at the funeral home.



She was born on July 29, 1927 to Herbert and Betty Worthington in the Helens Crossroads community near Ayden, NC. Selma was preceded in death her first husband, Dulus Bowen Jr, formerly of Greene Co., her second husband, Dick Evans, of Ayden; two sons, Dalton and Autry Bowen; grandson, Christopher Brad Bowen; two sisters, Mavis Foster and Nan Burroughs and one brother, HJ Worthington.



She retired from Burroughs Welcome in 1984 and shortly thereafter, set out on her travels throughout the US and Canada. She was a longtime member of Elm Grove FWB Church and in her spare time she enjoyed tending to her flower garden.



Selma is survived by her son, Geary Bowen and wife, Pat, of Winterville; a daughter-in-law, Janice Bowen of Grifton; grandson, Brett Bowen and wife, Haley, of Virginia Beach, VA; granddaughters, Kim Barnes, of Falkland, Crystal Wade and husband, Collin, of Greenville, Cora Jett and husband Jay of Plymouth, and Nila Wilkerson of Kinston; seven precious great grandchildren and one sister, Peggy Edwards, of Raleigh.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Service League of Greenville, Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834 or Elm Grove FWB Church, 5043 Weyerhaeuser Rd., Ayden, NC 28513.



As published in The Daily Reflector

