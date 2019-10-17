Sharon Denise Bond
WINDSOR - SHARON DENISE BOND, 52, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at her residence. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019, 5 to 7pm at Cherry's Funeral Chapel, 306 East George St. , Windsor, NC. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 am, Indian Woods Missionary Baptist Church, 2330 Indian Woods Road, Windsor, NC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Cherry's Funeral Home of Windsor, NC. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019