Shawn Ervin
WINTERVILLE - Anthony Shawn Ervin, 46, of 1029 Pine Drive, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at his home. Shawn was born in Chowan County on August 6, 1973.
Formerly employed with Edwards Crane in Greenville, he had established ASE Woodworks, specializing in carpentry work and home repairs. A member of Open Door Church, he was an outdoor enthusiast, and loved hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Shannon Williams Ervin; his daughter, Emma James Ervin of Edenton; and his parents, Connie Hollowell Slades and husband, Mike, and Michael L. Ervin and wife, Mary, also of Edenton. Also surviving are two brothers, Wesley Ervin (Sarah) and Josh Ervin; three sisters, Katie Ervin, Misty Friend (Jason), and Jessica Slades; three nieces, Skylar Cook, Juliana Slades, and Allyah Friend; a nephew, Caysen Gardner; and two step-children, Corey Venters and Ashley Venters, and their families.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by the Rev. Danny Gurganus. Friends may join the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street, NW, P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090-7180, online at www.support.worldwildlife.org/donate , or to Faith Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1614 Virginia Road, Edenton, NC 27932.
