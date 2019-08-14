Shelly Joe Keeter
GREENVILLE - Shelly Joe Keeter, 53, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11am at Covenant United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Shelly was raised in Roanoke Rapids, NC and Hampton, VA, where he graduated from Bethel High School. He went on to graduate from East Carolina University and has lived in the Greenville area for most of his adult life. Shelly worked for many years with A Cleaner World and went on to work in advertising for the Bargain Trader. In recent years he has worked at the pro shops of Cypress Landing and Washington Yacht & Country Club.
He was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church for over 25 years and has been a member of Covenant Church for the past few years. Shelly was a huge fan of ECU athletics, enjoyed attending football, baseball, and basketball games, and his wedding was held in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. He also enjoyed playing golf and softball.
Shelly was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Violet Keeter, wife, Karen Saulter Keeter, and a sister, Teresa Keeter Frederickson.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Keeter; son, Thomas; daughter, McKenna, all of Greenville; sister, Paula Keeter Alberts of Rocky Mount; brother, Steve Keeter (Melody), of Greenville; brother-in-law, Greg "Fred" Frederickson of Burlington; and extended family.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses, 605 Country Club Dr, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 14, 2019