Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101

Shirley Ann Harris Moore



GREENVILLE - Shirley Ann Harris Moore, 83, a resident of Cypress Glen Retirement Community, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019.



A memorial service will be conducted Monday at 1 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11-11:30 AM at Cypress Glen. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM pm at Sunnyside Cemetery in Scotland Neck.



Mrs. Moore, daughter of the late Charlie Lee and Josephine Parks Harris, was born in Enfield, NC. The oldest of four children, she spent her childhood living "out in the country". After graduating from high school, she attended college. She spent two years at Meredith College in Raleigh before transferring to East Carolina University to be closer to her new husband, Oscar Moore. Upon her graduation, Oscar and Shirley moved to Roanoke Rapids where she taught secretarial subjects at Roanoke Rapids High School and simultaneously earned a Master's Degree in Education by taking night classes at ECU. During her last year of teaching at Roanoke Rapids High School, Shirley was initiated into the Alpha Delta Chapter of North Carolina Alpha Delta Kappa. While living in Roanoke Rapids, Shirley and Oscar attended the Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir as well as the Roanoke Rapids Choral Society. In 1966, after a change in Oscar's job, they moved to Morganton. In Morganton, Shirley taught at Western Piedmont Community College. During this time, they also welcomed the birth of their only son, Christopher Lloyd, in 1967.



A few years later, in 1970, their family moved to Greenville. During the fall of that year, Shirley substituted at East Carolina University. Shirley went on to receive a teaching fellowship for Rehabilitation Counseling, earning a second graduate degree during that time. In 1972, Pitt Technical Institute (now, Pitt Community College) offered Shirley a job. She accepted this job and continued to hold the position for 17 years. While there, Shirley organized and chaired the Medical Secretary program. She also served on the Women's Council for two years and the Greenville Recycling Committee for three years.



After her retirement in 1991, Shirley remained active in her community and church. She has been a member of Immanuel Baptist church for many years where she volunteered many hours from chairing the flower committee and teaching Sunday School to singing in the choir. She also maintained her membership in Alpha Delta Kappa as a member of the North Carolina Fidelis Beta Chapter, which is known for being very active in the service of helping others. She was a member of several bridge clubs and book clubs, was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the theater, East Carolina football games and cheering for Duke Basketball on TV.



Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar L. Moore, son, Christopher L. Moore, and a sister, Mattie H. Stocks.



She is survived by a sister, Sylvia H. Liverman and husband, Hal, of Murfreesboro, NC; brother, Charles Harris of Enfield, NC;



and many beloved nieces, nephews, great, and great great-nieces and nephews.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Cypress Glen, 100 Hickory Street, Greenville, NC 27858 or the Memorial Fund at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 S. Elm St., Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

