Shirley Faye Sermons Moore
WALSTONBURG - Shirley Faye Sermons Moore, age 82, died Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday, February 7, at 7:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Chapel by Rev. Harry Grubbs. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6 until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be held Saturday, February 8, at 11:00 A.M. at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens near Farmville.
Mrs. Moore was a member of Friendship Original Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Louis Moore.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Moore West and husband, Clark of Stantonsburg; sons, Cecil Louis Moore Jr. and wife, Teresa of Greensboro and Jeff Moore and wife, Meg of Winterville; grandchildren, Colby Moore, Josh Moore, Zac Moore, Allie Moore, and Mary Lindsay West.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Original Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Susan Tyson, 3090 Cupelo Road, Farmville, NC 27828 or to Vidant Health, Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, c/o PCMH Foundation, P.O. Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835-8489.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 2, 2020