Shirley Sadler Merrick (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences."
    - Mary Beamon
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Old Richmond Missionary Baptist Church
Swan Quarter, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Old Richmond Missionary Baptist Church
Swan Quarter, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shirley Sadler Merrick

SWAN QUARTER - Mrs. Shirley Sadler Merrick, 83, died Saturday July 30, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Old Richmond Missionary Baptist Church, Swan Quarter, NC. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church.

Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.congletonmortuary.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.