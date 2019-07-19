Shirley Sadler Merrick
SWAN QUARTER - Mrs. Shirley Sadler Merrick, 83, died Saturday July 30, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Old Richmond Missionary Baptist Church, Swan Quarter, NC. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church.
Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.congletonmortuary.com As published in The Daily Reflector
