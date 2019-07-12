Shonterra Nicole Person-Latham
GREENVILLE - Shonterra Nicole Person-Latham, 34, departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:30 pm Sunday at English Chapel FWB Church with burial in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The viewing will be one hour prior to the service.
Shonterra was the daughter of Sarah Person and Eddie Howard. She was an Administrative Assistant at ECU College of Nursing for 7 1/2 years. She received an Associate Degree in Business, May 2016 and she also received an Associate Degree in Accounting, May 2017. Shonterra loved the Lord and people too. In spite of what she was going through, Shonterra prayed for many others. She would help anyone in need. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 12, 2019