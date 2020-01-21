Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella James Braxton. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary





GREENVILLE - Mrs. Stella James Braxton, 73, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020.



The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 am at Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The service will be officiated by her pastor Rev. Gene Williams and former pastor Rev. Lorenza Stox.



Stella was born and raised in Pitt County. A graduate of Belvoir-Falkland High School. She was married to Joseph Edward Braxton for 44 years, he preceded her in death in 2008. She was a faithful member of Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. She was in the choir, helped in the Bus Ministry, the Teen Ministry and enjoyed singing in the Ladies Quartet. She loved her flowers and gardening, shopping and sewing. Above all else, she loved her grandkids who will serve as pallbearers at the service.



She is survived by her: children, Paula Braxton Bowen and husband, Rob, Joey Braxton and wife, Lynn, Michelle Braxton Brown and husband, Glenn, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Jordan and Jacob Bowen, Caitlyn and Wesley Braxton, and Jayden, Maleah, Caymin and Gareth Brown; sister, Helen Braxton and husband, Wesley, of Hampton, VA; in laws, Gene and Ann Braxton, Shirley Allen, Eva Everette and Cynthia Jones; also several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 - 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in her memory to the Building Fund of Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Rd., Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Online condolences at

As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 21, 2020

