Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie Rhea Curry. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Orting Community Baptist Church Funeral service 10:00 AM Orting Community Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Stephanie Rhea Curry



ORTING, WA - Stephanie Rhea Curry, age 51, of 615 Harman Way S, Orting, WA, met her Savior face to face on Friday, August 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by family after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born April 26, 1968, in Tachikawa, Japan to a military family. After graduation from Pensacola Christian College in Florida in 1991 with a BA in Elementary Education, she began a teaching career which saw her impact elementary students in Christian Schools in North Carolina, Georgia, and Ohio before finding a special place of service with her students and fellow teachers at Tacoma Baptist Schools, Tacoma, WA. She married Stephen Curry August 13, 1988.



Over 30 years of ministry led them to Peoples Baptist Church in Greenville, NC, Grace Baptist Church in Gaston, NC, Oakside Baptist Church in LaGrange, GA, and Madison Missionary Baptist Church in Minford, OH before settling into a perfect fit at Orting Community Baptist Church of Orting, WA. She was a model of Christian grace in her role as a pastor's wife, and she quickly became a beloved friend and counsellor everywhere she served.



She is survived by her husband Stephen Curry, 3 sons, Timothy (wife Emily of Lagrange, GA), Nathan (fiance; Anna of Orting, WA), and David (wife Carolyn of Orting, WA); 2 granddaughters, Olivia Gail and Emma Rhea of LaGrange, GA; her father, Robert Silver of Piketon; OH, Brother Robert (wife Gretchen of Newport News, VA); maternal uncle, Larry Lewis of Piketon, OH, several nieces and nephews that she adored and bragged on constantly; as well as 2 Brother In Laws Brad (Trish Curry of Monticello, IL); and Chad (Chrissy Leithleiter of LaGrange, GA). She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother, Virginia Silver, and mother in law Nancy Leithleiter.



Visitation for family and friends will be at Orting Community Baptist Church, on Friday, September 6, from 5 -8 pm. Funeral service will be held at OCBC September 7 at 10 am with Dr. Max Barton officiating. She will be interred at Orting Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in her honor to the Orting Community Baptist Church Missions Fund. As published in The Daily Reflector

Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close