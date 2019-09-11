Stephen Charles Harding

Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-752-2101
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Oakmont Baptist Church
Stephen Charles Harding

GREENVILLE - Rev. Stephen Charles Harding, 54, died Monday, September 9, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday September 22, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Oakmont Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

Stephen was a graduate of East Carolina University and Campbell University. He was Minister of Media & Arts at Oakmont Baptist Church and currently the President of Magnolia Arts.

He is survived by his parents, Ben and Charlene Harding of Asheboro, NC; and his sister, April Childers and husband, Berl, of Yadkinville, NC.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 11, 2019
