Stephen Charles Harding
GREENVILLE - Rev. Stephen Charles Harding, 54, died Monday, September 9, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday September 22, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Oakmont Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Stephen was a graduate of East Carolina University and Campbell University. He was Minister of Media & Arts at Oakmont Baptist Church and currently the President of Magnolia Arts.
He is survived by his parents, Ben and Charlene Harding of Asheboro, NC; and his sister, April Childers and husband, Berl, of Yadkinville, NC.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
