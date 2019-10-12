Stephen Clarence Ayers, Sr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Stephen Clarence Ayers, Sr., 70, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6th, 2019. Mr. Ayers farmed and worked all his life for the good of his family and at helping his neighbors. He was a member of the Christian Chapel church.
Mr. Ayers is survived by 3 sons, Russell Ayers and wife Barbara of Pine Tops, Joseph Ayers and wife Betty Jo of Williamston, and Stephen Clarence Ayers, Jr and wife Allyson of Bear Grass; 2 grandchildren, Kayce Ayers and Hannah Ayers; a brother, Donald Ayers and wife Jackie; and a sister Janie Ayers Bryant.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Blount Ayers, Jr. and Dora Roebuck Ayers.
There will be a visitation held on Sunday evening from 6 until 8:00pm at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston. There will be a 11:00am graveside service held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Martin Memorial Gardens in Williamston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bear Grass Fire Department.
