Stephen Edgar Bibb



RALEIGH - Steve was born in Beckley, WV on November 17th, 1939 to the late Clarence Love Bibb and Ruth McMahon Bibb. He passed away on September 21, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC with his daughter by his side.



He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1957, and from Western Kentucky University in 1964.



He was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 26 years, Donna Kay Bibb of Greenville and his brother, Kenneth Love Bibb of Texas.



Steve is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Fagan and her husband Kevin and their two sons, Finn and Declan; Stephanie's mother, Jeane R. Bibb. He also leaves behind 3 step sons, Dean Howard & his wife Virginia and their daughter Isabella of Raleigh NC; Rawls Howard III & his wife Jolene and their son Rawls IV of Mooresville, NC; John Howard of Tarboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research or



A celebration of Steve's life is planned for the Fall in Emerald Isle, NC.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh. As published in The Daily Reflector

