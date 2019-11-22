Steven Bryce Liggon
GRIMESLAND - Steven Bryce Liggon, 24 of Grimesland passed away Saturday. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Bryce is survived by his mother, Sherie Armstrong and husband, Channing of Grimesland and his father, Spencer Liggon and wife, Jessica of Lexington; loving girlfriend, Katlyn Brooks of Wake Forest; siblings, Hannah, Caleb, Adi, Hunter, and Haley; grandparents, Tommy and Judy Connor, Alan Liggon and Deb Shearin, Donnie and Sharon Vincent and Terry and Dixie Armstrong; great-grandmothers, Becky Latham and Alma Bundy; nephew, Lane Daughtry and his best friends, Chris and Oscar.
Bryce was a certified pipe welder and an active outdoorsman. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 22, 2019