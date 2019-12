Steven G. WorthingtonAYDEN - Mr. Steven G. Worthington passed away on December 14, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 2:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -day Saints, Martinsborough Rd., Greenville. Burial will follow in the McLawhorn Family Cemetery, Old Snow Hill Rd., Ayden.Mr. Worthington, a native of Pitt Co, moved back to Ayden in 1990. He was a graduate of Ayden High School. Mr. Worthington was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Turkey with the Army Security Agency during the Vietnam War Mr. Worthington was a former employee of Digital Equipment Corp. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Mr. Worthington is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Elaine Worthington; daughters, Martha Worthington, Bethany Storrings, Lorie Starkweather, Melanie Worthington; two sons, Ben and Jacob Worthington; seven granddchildren, Quinn, Aidan, Mason, Dominic, Ava Worthington, and Colette and Aveline Storrings; two brothers, George Ted Worthington and Mike Worthington and 1 sister, Sandra Grogan.Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector