Steven G. Worthington
AYDEN - Mr. Steven G. Worthington passed away on December 14, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 2:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -day Saints, Martinsborough Rd., Greenville. Burial will follow in the McLawhorn Family Cemetery, Old Snow Hill Rd., Ayden.
Mr. Worthington, a native of Pitt Co, moved back to Ayden in 1990. He was a graduate of Ayden High School. Mr. Worthington was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Turkey with the Army Security Agency during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Worthington was a former employee of Digital Equipment Corp. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mr. Worthington is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Elaine Worthington; daughters, Martha Worthington, Bethany Storrings, Lorie Starkweather, Melanie Worthington; two sons, Ben and Jacob Worthington; seven granddchildren, Quinn, Aidan, Mason, Dominic, Ava Worthington, and Colette and Aveline Storrings; two brothers, George Ted Worthington and Mike Worthington and 1 sister, Sandra Grogan.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
