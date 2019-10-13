Stuart Randall Langley
WILLIAMSTON - Stuart Randall Langley, 70 of Cratt Road, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.
Stuart was born on April 1, 1949 in Pitt County to the late James Edward and Gertrude Davenport Langley. He was preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Langley.
He was retired as a maintenance supervisor and US Army veteran having served in Vietnam. Stuart was a member of the Bear Grass Fire Dept. and Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Stokes. He enjoyed his family, fishing and cooking and an avid fundraiser for the Easter Seals.
Survivors include; wife, Katrina Ellis Langley; sons, Toby Langley of Bear Grass and Joe Wiggins of Windsor; daughters, Christy Jo Suthard of Atlanta, Ga. And Rhonda Langley of Williamston; sister, Sandra Brown of Black Jack; best friend, Denver Harrison; grandchildren, twelve, great grandchildren, five.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Walker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kurt Honican officiating, burial will follow in the Cratt Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Sunday evening, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and other times at 2780 Cratt Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bear Grass Fire Dept., 6005 Bear Grass Rd, Williamston, NC 27892.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 13, 2019