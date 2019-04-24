Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SuEllen Turner Taylor. View Sign Service Information Wake Funeral Service 600 Gathering Park Cir Ste 101 Cary , NC 27519 (919)-465-0989 Send Flowers Obituary

SuEllen Turner Taylor



FUQUAY-VARINA - SuEllen Turner Taylor, age 48, born and raised in Greenville passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home in Fuquay Varina, with her husband and son by her side and woke up in the arms of her Lord and Savior.



She was a graduate of North Pitt High School, Class of 1989. Growing up and during her early college years, she attended Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and lives on in the hearts of many friends there. After initially attending East Carolina University, she received a Degree in Chemistry from Campbell University in 1993. She worked in Quality Assurance in the Pharmaceutical industry for 25 years. She was adored not only by her family and many friends but also by her co-workers who became her friends. In her work relationships and those outside of work, she saw harmony and good and was able to uplift any situation by focusing on positive aspects. Her most endearing quality was her ability to always strive to love others as Christ loved her.



SuEllen enjoyed anything outdoors including: walking, hiking, music, and photography, and when it came to living life, she was "ALL IN". She knew that every day was a gift and spent her free time going on adventures with her husband and son. She loved to travel and made a lifetime of magical memories with her family while often finding a way to include her extended family and friends. She loved being outside in the peacefulness of nature whether it be on a cruise ship, at a mountain cabin, at her "soul" destination the beach, or sitting on her back-porch sanctuary for hours. SuEllen was a beloved wife, mother, sister and daughter who made everyone feel loved.



She was preceded in death by her step-daughter, Christine Taylor and her father, John William Turner, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 20 years and Love of her life, Eddie Taylor and their son and "apple of their eye", Logan Maverick Taylor; mother, Sylvia P. Turner; brothers, John Turner and Dan Turner and their families; sister, Tina T. Buck and family; many extended family members and many friends.



A CELEBRATION of SuEllen's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Raleigh Campus of the Hope Community Church located at 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh, NC. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and will be followed by a service at 11:00 AM. The service will be followed by a butterfly release in accordance with SuEllen's wishes.



The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful prayers, Love, and emotional support given by so many. If desired, donations can be made in SuEllen's memory to the "Stomp the Monster" charity at



