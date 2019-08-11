Susan Barnes Buck
AYDEN - Susan Barnes Buck, 74, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 11am in Ayden Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
Susan, daughter of the late Russell and Geraldine Barnes, grew up in Kenly and moved to Greenville in 1973. She was employed with the City of Greenville in the finance department, retiring in 2001 after 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Barnes.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, James Buck; daughter, Jessica Gifford and husband Brian; granddaughters, Haley, Lindsey and Hannah Gifford, all of Ayden; siblings, Kathy Price of Wilmington, Ann Boughman and husband Wade of Thanksgiving, Mary Lois Heilman and husband Kevin of WI, Betty Jean Long and husband Bryan of FL, Gerald Barnes and wife Linda of TN, and Kay McGovern and husband Ken of Smithfield; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to her siblings, Kathy Price and Gerald Barnes, who helped during her sickness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, North Carolina Chapter, 4 N. Blount St, Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27601.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 11, 2019