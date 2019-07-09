Guest Book View Sign Service Information PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 (252)-946-4144 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia J. Sterling



WASHINGTON, NC - Mrs. Sylvia Jordan Sterling, age 75, a former resident of Washington, died Saturday, July 7, 2019 at her daughter's home in New Bern.



Graveside services will be held 9:00 AM Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, conducted by Rev. Lee Kinney.



Mrs. Sterling was born in Beaufort County on March 4, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Henry Jordan and Edna Winstead Jordan Clark. Mrs. Sterling was a nurse by trade but retired as a clerk/typist for the Beaufort County Department of Social Services. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Washington.



On June 5, 1964, she married Hugh Martin Sterling, Jr., who preceded her in death.



Mrs. Sterling is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Junak of New Bern, Cynthia Slusher of West Virginia; six grandchildren, Samantha Junak, Christina Junak, Alexandria Junak, Madison Slusher, Hannah Slusher, Sterling Slusher; and five sisters, Mae Nobles and Linda Jordan both of Greenville, Kay Brinn and Nelda Moore both of Washington, Sheila Dixon of Black Jack.



In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Sterling was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie "Margie" Jordan and a brother, Lewis Jordan.



The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington.



Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be made to Craven County Hospice, 2818 Neuse Boulevard, New Bern, N.C. 28562.



Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting



Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Sterling family.



As published in The Daily Reflector

