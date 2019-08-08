Ted Ballenger
GREENVILLE - Ted Ballenger peacefully passed away at his home August 1, 2019.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 10, at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville, NC 27858. Visitation will follow the service in the Taft Christian Life Center at the Church. The family requests everyone wear red to the service to honor Ted's love of the Wolfpack.
Ted was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, son of the late Stanley Thomas and Flossie Caudell Ballenger. He married Ann Southerland Ballenger in 1960 and they had 59 wonderful years together.
He earned his Bachelor of Science in Heating & Air Conditioning Engineering from North Carolina State University and served in the United States Army Signal Corps. He worked for Carolina Power & Light, Piedmont Natural Gas and retired from Duke Energy Corporation. Never in the history of the world has a man enjoyed his retirement more than Ted! In addition to spending time with his family and fishing (not mutually exclusive), he enjoyed watching his Wolfpack play football and basketball.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Nita B. Black (Clarence) and Barbara B. Rosemond (Ken); sisters-in-law, Margaret S. Driver, Ruby S. Wood (Deb), and Christine S. Thompson (Irvin); brother-in-law J.D. Southerland (Joyce); nieces Kathleen W. Frank and Jeni T. Lee; and nephew James "Kenny" Rosemond.
Ted is survived by his loving wife, Ann, and two children, David Thomas Ballenger (Holly) of Greensboro and Cynthia Ann Ballenger (Brandon Peters) of Greenville; grandchildren Emma Ballenger, Mady Ballenger, David Ballenger-Peters, Scott Ballenger-Peters, Katie Jackson (Gavin Thamm), Jeff Jackson (Marisa), Courtney Peters, and Laura Peters Knott (Jake); brother James Caudell Ballenger; sister-in-law Martha Ballenger; life-long friend Jack Reams (Nancy), as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and their families.
Special thanks to all the care givers who provided Ted with wonderful loving care for the last three years of his life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jarvis Memorial UMC or to Saving Graces for Felines, P.O.Box 4307, Greenville, NC 27836.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 8, 2019