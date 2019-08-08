Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Memorial service 2:00 PM Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church 510 S. Washington St. Greenville , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Taft Christian Life Center at the Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ted Ballenger



GREENVILLE - Ted Ballenger peacefully passed away at his home August 1, 2019.



A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 10, at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville, NC 27858. Visitation will follow the service in the Taft Christian Life Center at the Church. The family requests everyone wear red to the service to honor Ted's love of the Wolfpack.



Ted was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, son of the late Stanley Thomas and Flossie Caudell Ballenger. He married Ann Southerland Ballenger in 1960 and they had 59 wonderful years together.



He earned his Bachelor of Science in Heating & Air Conditioning Engineering from North Carolina State University and served in the United States Army Signal Corps. He worked for Carolina Power & Light, Piedmont Natural Gas and retired from Duke Energy Corporation. Never in the history of the world has a man enjoyed his retirement more than Ted! In addition to spending time with his family and fishing (not mutually exclusive), he enjoyed watching his Wolfpack play football and basketball.



He was preceded in death by his sisters Nita B. Black (Clarence) and Barbara B. Rosemond (Ken); sisters-in-law, Margaret S. Driver, Ruby S. Wood (Deb), and Christine S. Thompson (Irvin); brother-in-law J.D. Southerland (Joyce); nieces Kathleen W. Frank and Jeni T. Lee; and nephew James "Kenny" Rosemond.



Ted is survived by his loving wife, Ann, and two children, David Thomas Ballenger (Holly) of Greensboro and Cynthia Ann Ballenger (Brandon Peters) of Greenville; grandchildren Emma Ballenger, Mady Ballenger, David Ballenger-Peters, Scott Ballenger-Peters, Katie Jackson (Gavin Thamm), Jeff Jackson (Marisa), Courtney Peters, and Laura Peters Knott (Jake); brother James Caudell Ballenger; sister-in-law Martha Ballenger; life-long friend Jack Reams (Nancy), as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and their families.



Special thanks to all the care givers who provided Ted with wonderful loving care for the last three years of his life.



Memorial contributions may be made to Jarvis Memorial UMC or to Saving Graces for Felines, P.O.Box 4307, Greenville, NC 27836.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Ted BallengerGREENVILLE - Ted Ballenger peacefully passed away at his home August 1, 2019.A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 10, at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville, NC 27858. Visitation will follow the service in the Taft Christian Life Center at the Church. The family requests everyone wear red to the service to honor Ted's love of the Wolfpack.Ted was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, son of the late Stanley Thomas and Flossie Caudell Ballenger. He married Ann Southerland Ballenger in 1960 and they had 59 wonderful years together.He earned his Bachelor of Science in Heating & Air Conditioning Engineering from North Carolina State University and served in the United States Army Signal Corps. He worked for Carolina Power & Light, Piedmont Natural Gas and retired from Duke Energy Corporation. Never in the history of the world has a man enjoyed his retirement more than Ted! In addition to spending time with his family and fishing (not mutually exclusive), he enjoyed watching his Wolfpack play football and basketball.He was preceded in death by his sisters Nita B. Black (Clarence) and Barbara B. Rosemond (Ken); sisters-in-law, Margaret S. Driver, Ruby S. Wood (Deb), and Christine S. Thompson (Irvin); brother-in-law J.D. Southerland (Joyce); nieces Kathleen W. Frank and Jeni T. Lee; and nephew James "Kenny" Rosemond.Ted is survived by his loving wife, Ann, and two children, David Thomas Ballenger (Holly) of Greensboro and Cynthia Ann Ballenger (Brandon Peters) of Greenville; grandchildren Emma Ballenger, Mady Ballenger, David Ballenger-Peters, Scott Ballenger-Peters, Katie Jackson (Gavin Thamm), Jeff Jackson (Marisa), Courtney Peters, and Laura Peters Knott (Jake); brother James Caudell Ballenger; sister-in-law Martha Ballenger; life-long friend Jack Reams (Nancy), as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and their families.Special thanks to all the care givers who provided Ted with wonderful loving care for the last three years of his life.Memorial contributions may be made to Jarvis Memorial UMC or to Saving Graces for Felines, P.O.Box 4307, Greenville, NC 27836.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close