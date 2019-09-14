Teresa Lynn Whitehurst Brown
KINSTON - Teresa Lynn Whitehurst Brown, 55, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 to 7pm at the funeral home.
Teresa was a native of Greenville and was a graduate of Greenville Christian Academy. She was a homemaker and lived the last ten years in Kinston. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Steven J. Wilson.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Ricky Brown of Kinston; parents, Gordon and Dianne Whitehurst; brother, Ralph Whitehurst and wife Glenda; sister, Pamela Finnegan and husband Eddie; nephews, Joshua Lee Wilson, Blake and Shane Whitehurst; nieces, Danielle Gray and husband Quency, and Brianna Finnegan, all of Greenville; her beloved pet, Sissy; and a host of aunts and uncles.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
