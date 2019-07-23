Terrell Lamone Burns

Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Cedar Hill Missionary Baptist Church,
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Williamston, NC
View Map
Obituary
Terrell Lamone Burns

MARIETTA, GA - Mr. Terrell Lamone Burns, 49, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Cedar Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Williamston, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 23, 2019
