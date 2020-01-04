Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Lee Watson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





GREENVILLE - Terry Lee Watson, 65, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3:30 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park with visitation following the service.



He was employed with Mayne Pharmaceutical.



Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Jay H. Watson and Dora Lee Corey Watson; brothers, Bobby Watson, Jay Watson Jr., and a sister, Janet Beasley.



He is survived by his: wife, Donna Hardee Jefferson Watson; son, Darrell Jefferson both of the home; daughters, Crystal Hoel and husband, Mark, of Virginia Beach, Tracy Watson and Jeffery Williams of Grimesland, NC, Denise Watson and Emeral Lemear of Greenville, NC, and Dara Preast and husband, Bryant, of Scotland Neck, NC; grandchildren, Abigail Hoel, Wyatt Hoel, Brantley Hodges, Kimberly and Taylor Williams, Macey and Kenna Jefferson and Gabby and Forrest Preast; brothers, Steve Watson and wife, Susan, of Newport, NC and Billy Watson and wife, Vicky, of Trentwoods, NC; several nieces and nephews and a large number of close friends and co-workers.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



