Theresa Barbara (Bobbie) Leary (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Barbara (Bobbie) Leary.
Service Information
PHILLIPS BROTHERS MORTUARY - Greenville
1501 WEST 14TH STREET
Greenville, NC
27834
(252)-752-2536
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
PHILLIPS BROTHERS MORTUARY - Greenville
1501 WEST 14TH STREET
Greenville, NC 27834
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Joe's Branch FWB Church
9432 NC Hwy 43N
Vanceboro, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Joe's Branch FWB Church
9432 NC Hwy 43N
Vanceboro, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Theresa Barbara (Bobbie) Leary

VANCEBORO - Theresa Barbara (Bobbie) Leary, 85, of Vanceboro, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Joe's Branch FWB Church 9432 NC Hwy 43N Vanceboro, NC. Viewing one hour (11:00am) prior to Service at the Church on Saturday and 2:00 p.m to 6:00p.m at Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Chapel on Friday.

Service Entrusted to: Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.