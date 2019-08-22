Theresa Barbara (Bobbie) Leary
VANCEBORO - Theresa Barbara (Bobbie) Leary, 85, of Vanceboro, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Joe's Branch FWB Church 9432 NC Hwy 43N Vanceboro, NC. Viewing one hour (11:00am) prior to Service at the Church on Saturday and 2:00 p.m to 6:00p.m at Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Chapel on Friday.
Service Entrusted to: Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 22, 2019