Theresa C. Bullock



WASHINGTON, NC - Theresa Cherry Bullock of Washington NC passed away on Thursday August 22. After a courageous battle, she passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family.



A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday August 25, 2019 at Oakdale Cemetery and will be officiated by Thomas Hamilton. Pallbearers include John Bullock, Shawn Gallaway, Garyn Mizelle, Jimmy Cherry, Kenneth Cherry, and John Winfield.



Theresa was born April 8, 1951. She was raised in Beaufort County and married her husband Kyle on August 22, 1969. They shared 3 sons during their 50-year marriage. She spent many years as HR Manager for National Spinning and The Hammock Source which she enjoyed very much.



Theresa was preceded in death by her mother Bernice Cherry, father James Cherry, brothers Sammy and James (Jimmy) Cherry. She is survived by her husband Kyle Bullock Sr. and sons Kyle Jr., Jeffrey and Kevin. Also surviving are her daughters in law April Bullock and Heather Bullock. Theresa was blessed with 4 grandsons- Liam, Landon, Christian and Gabe and granddaughter, Elaina. Her surviving siblings include Clifton, Kenneth and Nellie.



She was known for living her life with grace, courage and dignity. She approached every situation with positivity and possessed a strong faith. Theresa always looked forward to spending time enjoying the salt air and the beach.



Visitation will be held at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington NC on Saturday August 24, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00PM and other times at the home.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Shepard Cancer Foundation at 1209 Brown Street, Washington NC 27889. You may also go online at



Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting



Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Bullock family.



As published in The Daily Reflector

