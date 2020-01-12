Thomas Barnett
GREENVILLE - Thomas Barnett, 71, of Greenville, NC, joined our Lord on January 2, 2020, after a long and hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's Dementia disease. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church, Simpson, NC. A burial service will be followed later in the Spring in Thomas' hometown.
Born in Milton, PA on October 26, 1948 to William and Jeanette Barnett, Thomas attended and graduated from Milton Senior High School. Thomas went on to serve in the United States Air Force during which time he earned his AA degree in Education and Training from Western New England College. After serving his country both at home and abroad for 20 years, he retired from the US Air Force. Later, he worked at Indium Corporation of Utica, NY, Sara Lee of Winston-Salem, NC, and played a pivotal role in the initial success of local business Paradigm Incorporated. As well, he attended and cared for his in-laws for several years. Thomas valued quiet times at home with his family; appreciated listening to music and dancing; and throughout his life, Thomas enjoyed and was dedicated to staying fit through weight training, running and playing racquetball. Thomas was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Simpson, NC.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents as well as his Sisters, Louella Barnett and Jeanette Maharajh and brothers Charles Bowling and Andrew Bowling.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia, son Tyson and daughter-in-law Lanette Barnett of Green, NY, son Jason and daughter-in-law Jeannette Barnett of Winterville, NC, daughter Tonya and son-in-law David Shipman of Candler, NC, daughter Amanda Barnett of Ayden, NC, son Beau Boldizar of Rome, NY, his grandchildren Santana, Trenton, Logan, Taylor, Jaelyn, Avery, and Brice, as well as three great grandchildren and other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to any in his name. The Barnett family wishes to thank the Community Hospice for the special care they gave Thomas during his time of need.
