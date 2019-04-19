Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Carlton "Tommy" Elks Sr.. View Sign

Thomas Carlton "Tommy" Elks, Sr.



EASTERN PINES - Mr. Thomas Carlton "Tommy" Elks, Sr., went home to be with his Savior on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at home with his family.



The funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Following the service, burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Tommy was a lifelong native of Pitt County and resident of the Eastern Pines community. He was active in farming for many years. Tommy was an entrepreneur. He was co-owner of Farmer's Warehouse and the Deli Kitchen. He was also the farm manager of M.K. Blount Farms. In 1969, Tommy developed Highland Mobile Home Park and continued its operation until present. He was instrumental in construction of the present sanctuary of the Black Jack PFWB Church where he was a member for many years. He attended the University Church of God in his later years.



Tommy is being reunited with his wife, Edna Boyd Elks.



He is survived by his sons, Thomas "Carlton" Elks, Jr. and wife, Stephanie and Stuart Elks and his wife, Donna Kay; grandchildren, Ashley Elks and wife, Kami, Amanda Elks, Brittany McQueen and husband, Dave, and Kaley Elks; and great grandchildren, Makayla and Landon Elks.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Building Hope Community Life Center, P.O. Box 4237, Greenville, NC 27836.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



