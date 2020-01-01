Thomas Edward Clark
WASHINGTON - Mr. Thomas Edward Clark, 70, died Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Washington, NC on September 26, 1949 and went to join his beloved mother in Heaven on December 21, 2019.
The only child of Mary Jane Lawrence, Tom grew up in Bath and Little Washington. After losing his mother during his early teens, Tom was raised by his Grandfather, Aunts and Uncle. Tom graduated from P.S. Jones High School in 1967, after which he joined the Air Force where he served for two years.
Following in the footsteps of his mentor, Lewis Taylor Randolph, he became a licensed funeral director and owned and operated funeral homes in Brooklyn, NY, Greenville and New Bern, NC.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lora Graham Clark; his four daughters, Dana, Kara, Nicole, and Taylor; and four grandchildren; and his loving extended family. A memorial service will be held at Congleton Funeral Home, in Greenville, on January 3rd from 4pm-6pm. Tom's memory would be honored by gifts to the . Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 1, 2020