Thomas "T.W." Lord, Jr.TENNILLE, GA - T. W. was born in Tennille, GA on August 16, 1927 to Ouida Webb and Thomas Watson Lord, Sr. He died peacefully on July 4, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. He moved to Marietta in 1944 where he met his sweetheart, Hazel. They married in 1947.He attended the Atlanta Division of the University of Georgia (now Georgia State University) and, in 1952, started T. W. Lord Insurance Agency, which still operates today. Family was the most important thing in T.W.'s life. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and uncle. He taught his children to "always love and look after your family". This was "lecture #2". Lecture #1 was "you must have character". He was most recently excited by planning a surprise 90th birthday party for Hazel on June 30. Due to his business, involvement in church/community and his outgoing nature, T. W. had many friends. If you were a friend, you were a friend for life and his friends spanned many generations. T.W. had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing practical jokes on friends. He was well loved by all who had the opportunity to know him. T.W.'s favorite pastime was Atlanta Braves Baseball. He was the longest running season ticket holder for the Braves, purchasing his first season tickets in 1969. He loved attending games and sharing tickets with family and friends. He especially enjoyed taking children to games. He spent his last day in the office, July 1, calling friends to share this week's tickets. He was most proud of his 30 years of service on the Cobb County Kennestone Hospital Authority Board of Trustees, serving as Chairman in 1967, 1971 and 1979. In 1987 he was awarded the Georgia Hospital Associations Distinguished Service Award. He faithfully served as a Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School teacher and treasurer at Crestview Baptist Church, now GracePointe, since 1947. He loved all the members of the church, but he and Hazel especially enjoyed the young people and children. Their home has been a place of fellowship for new member dinners, Super Bowl parties and other special occassions. He was a member of the Marietta Masonic Lodge #33 and, also, a member and past president of the Marietta Civitan Club.T. W. was preceded in death by an infant son, Joel Franklin, his parents, his brothers Robert, Raymond and Wesley and his sister Doris Cochran. T. W. is survived by his wife, Hazel, his son Thomas Watson Lord III, wife Mary, and his daughter, Mary Grace Lord Bright, husband Tim. He was exceptionally proud of his 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Vera Davis, whom he cherished. Many nieces and nephews will always have fond memories their time with "Uncle T". The service will be 11am Monday at GracePointe Baptist Church in Marietta with remains placed in state at 10am at the church. Burial will be in Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery in Marietta. Visitation will be from 2 to 5pm Sunday at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to GracePointe Marietta Baptist Church, 505 Atlanta Rd., Marietta, GA 30060 or WellStar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Rd, Sutie 100, Marietta, GA 30066. In T. W.'s memory, please spend time with your family and friends and take a friend or a child to a Braves game. As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on July 7, 2019

