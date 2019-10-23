Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Stephen Roidt. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Pinewood Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary





AYDEN - Mr. Thomas Stephen Roidt, 86, died Tuesday October 22, 2019.



A graveside service will be held on Friday at 1 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park with military honors.



The family will receive friends from 11 am - 12:30 pm on Friday at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Mr. Roidt was retired from the United States Air Force and a retired Appliance Repair Man. Tom always had great stories to tell, and knew the greatest ways to tell them. During his military service, he received Airman of the Month Award and survived the sinking of the USS Boxer in the Sea of Japan. Tom treasured memories of fishing in the Mississippi River, the Florida Keyes, and lakes and rivers in Wisconsin and the Carolinas. While Tom was born in Wisconsin, he became a southern good old boy, living most of his life in the Carolinas and still his boyhood home of Viroqua, WI was always dear to his heart.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Byrd Roidt; his parents, Marcellus Joseph Roidt and Roberta Faye Truax Roidt and a brother, Robert Michael Roidt.



He is survived by his: brothers, Peter Truax Roidt of Hartland, WI, and David Mark Roidt and wife, Diane, of Grafton, WI; sister-in-laws, LaVerne Roidt of Pittsburg, PA and Marlene Sherrod and husband, Curt, of Rocky Mt., NC; Carol Ann Joyner and husband, Tom, of Greenville, NC.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Online condolences at

