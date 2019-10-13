Thomas "Tommy" Woodrow Anderson
AYDEN - Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Woodrow Anderson, 77, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday at 2 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Greenville. Burial will be in the Ayden Cemetery.
Mr. Anderson, a native of Pitt County, was the son of the late William and Kathleen Anderson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Fred, Orville, David, Darrell and Troy and a sister, Barbara Jean McLawhorn.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lou Baldree Anderson; son, Timothy "Tim" Anderson and wife, Teresa, of Ayden; daughter, Selina Moore and husband, Timmy, of Greenville; grandchildren, Tonya Gaskins and husband, Jason, Tiffany Anderson, Brittany Curtis and husband, Josh, and Dustin Moore; great-grandchildren, Rowdy Gaskins, Nikala Curtis, Autumn Gaskins and Hurlee Curtis; and sister, Marie Carraway of Belvoir.
The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville Monday from 6 to 8 pm.
On-line condolences to www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
