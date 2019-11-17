Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony G. Faucette. View Sign Service Information F. John Ramsey Funeral Home One Main St. Franklin , NJ 07416 (973)-827-7050 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM FergusonVernon Funeral Home 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS) Vernon , NJ View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM FergusonVernon Funeral Home 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS) Vernon , NJ View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Grace Church 1500 Route 46 East Netcong , NJ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tony G. Faucette



VERNON, NJ - Tony G. Faucette, a native of Chocowinity who grew up in Beaufort County, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. He was 48 years old.



He was Senior Director of Global Sterilization Services and Corporate Quality for Becton Dickinson, a leading global medical technology company based in New Jersey. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a Masters degree in biomedical science from the N.C. State University College of Veterinary Medicine.



Tony was the son of Ed and Sue (Knox) Faucette of Beaufort County.



His career took him to New Jersey, where he and his family lived. He was a proud member and youth leader at Grace Church in Netcong, N.J. A loving and devoted father and husband, Tony enjoyed camping, fishing and hiking with his family.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa (Allen) Faucette; children Ryan, Tyler, Timothy, and Grace; father Ed and wife Velma Faucette; and mother Sue Faucette.



Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 18 from: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the FergusonVernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, N.J. 07462; and on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Grace Church, 1500 Route 46 East, Netcong, N.J. 07857. A funeral service will follow.



Burial will follow in the North Hardyston Cemetery in New Jersey.



Tony was a devoted advocate for at-risk teens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Tony to Homeboy Industries, a global advocacy organization that works to improve the lives of at-risk youth and former gang members throughout the nation. For more information, go online to:



As published in The Daily Reflector

