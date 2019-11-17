Tony G. Faucette

Service Information
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ
07416
(973)-827-7050
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
FergusonVernon Funeral Home
241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS)
Vernon, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FergusonVernon Funeral Home
241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS)
Vernon, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Church
1500 Route 46 East
Netcong, NJ
View Map
Obituary
Tony G. Faucette

VERNON, NJ - Tony G. Faucette, a native of Chocowinity who grew up in Beaufort County, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. He was 48 years old.

He was Senior Director of Global Sterilization Services and Corporate Quality for Becton Dickinson, a leading global medical technology company based in New Jersey. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a Masters degree in biomedical science from the N.C. State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Tony was the son of Ed and Sue (Knox) Faucette of Beaufort County.

His career took him to New Jersey, where he and his family lived. He was a proud member and youth leader at Grace Church in Netcong, N.J. A loving and devoted father and husband, Tony enjoyed camping, fishing and hiking with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa (Allen) Faucette; children Ryan, Tyler, Timothy, and Grace; father Ed and wife Velma Faucette; and mother Sue Faucette.

Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 18 from: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the FergusonVernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, N.J. 07462; and on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Grace Church, 1500 Route 46 East, Netcong, N.J. 07857. A funeral service will follow.

Burial will follow in the North Hardyston Cemetery in New Jersey.

Tony was a devoted advocate for at-risk teens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Tony to Homeboy Industries, a global advocacy organization that works to improve the lives of at-risk youth and former gang members throughout the nation. For more information, go online to: www.homeboyindustries.org

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 17, 2019
